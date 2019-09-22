Reviewing Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS)’s and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s results

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 27.79 N/A -0.27 0.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.19 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.17 beta. New Senior Investment Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of New Senior Investment Group Inc. is $7.08, which is potential 4.89% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and New Senior Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.6% and 75.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06%

For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance while New Senior Investment Group Inc. has 73.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. beats New Senior Investment Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.