Reviewing Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS)’s and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI)’s results

Both Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 31.40 N/A -0.27 0.00 Douglas Emmett Inc. 39 8.05 N/A 0.68 60.51

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. is 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.26. Douglas Emmett Inc. has a 0.8 beta and it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Douglas Emmett Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Douglas Emmett Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average target price and a -3.22% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.6% and 94% respectively. Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Douglas Emmett Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Place Holdings Inc. -3.53% -2.84% 1.49% -18.33% -40.67% -5.53% Douglas Emmett Inc. 1.73% -1.03% 7.64% 14.16% 8.23% 20.92%

For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Douglas Emmett Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Douglas Emmett Inc. beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.