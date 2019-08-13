Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)’s results

Since Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trinity Merger Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trinity Merger Corp. is 592.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 592.8. The Current Ratio of rival Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Trinity Merger Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.1% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.