Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trinity Merger Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.68% and 56.12% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. -0.47% 0.57% 3.43% 4.46% 0% 2.23% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.1% 0.51% 1.85% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Graf Industrial Corp.

Summary

Graf Industrial Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Trinity Merger Corp.