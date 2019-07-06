Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Trinity Merger Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.68% and 56.12% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|-0.47%
|0.57%
|3.43%
|4.46%
|0%
|2.23%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.51%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Graf Industrial Corp.
Summary
Graf Industrial Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Trinity Merger Corp.
