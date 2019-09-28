Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)’s results

This is a contrast between Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 31.92M 0.10 102.88 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Trinity Merger Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

592.8 and 592.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trinity Merger Corp. Its rival ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Trinity Merger Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trinity Merger Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 20.1% and 46.6% respectively. Competitively, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.