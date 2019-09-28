Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)’s results

This is a contrast between Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|31.92M
|0.10
|102.88
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Trinity Merger Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
592.8 and 592.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trinity Merger Corp. Its rival ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Trinity Merger Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Trinity Merger Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 20.1% and 46.6% respectively. Competitively, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
