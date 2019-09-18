Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s results

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|102.88
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Trinity Merger Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Trinity Merger Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Trinity Merger Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.1% and 36.3%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.