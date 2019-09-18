Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s results

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trinity Merger Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Trinity Merger Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trinity Merger Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.1% and 36.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.