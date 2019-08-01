Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (:)’s results

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (:) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trinity Merger Corp. and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trinity Merger Corp. and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.68% and 58.78%. Insiders Competitively, held 23.95% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. -0.47% 0.57% 3.43% 4.46% 0% 2.23% Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. -57.73% -57.59% -56.64% -55.12% 0% -57.02%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. had bullish trend while Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.