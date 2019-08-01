Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (:)’s results

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (:) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Trinity Merger Corp. and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Trinity Merger Corp. and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.68% and 58.78%. Insiders Competitively, held 23.95% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|-0.47%
|0.57%
|3.43%
|4.46%
|0%
|2.23%
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|-57.73%
|-57.59%
|-56.64%
|-55.12%
|0%
|-57.02%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. had bullish trend while Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
