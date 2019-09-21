Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s results

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trinity Merger Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trinity Merger Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trinity Merger Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.1% and 1.85%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68% AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.