Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s results

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|102.88
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trinity Merger Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Trinity Merger Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Trinity Merger Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.1% and 1.85%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.
