Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU)’s results

Since Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 154.85

In table 1 we can see Trinity Merger Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trinity Merger Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trinity Merger Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.05% and 26.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0% 0.39% 1.38% 4.27% 0% 2.6% Twelve Seas Investment Company -0.08% 0.29% 2.03% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats on 5 of the 5 factors Trinity Merger Corp.