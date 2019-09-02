Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Trinity Merger Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trinity Merger Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 71.05% and 41.88% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.