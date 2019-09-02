Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Trinity Merger Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Trinity Merger Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 71.05% and 41.88% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
