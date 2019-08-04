Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trinity Merger Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.