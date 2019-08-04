Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Trinity Merger Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.