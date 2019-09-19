Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s results

This is a contrast between Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.72 N/A 0.57 14.04

Demonstrates Trinity Merger Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Trinity Merger Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Trinity Merger Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trinity Merger Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 71.05% and 27.3% respectively. Competitively, 57.14% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has 3.7% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.