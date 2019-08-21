Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Trinity Merger Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Trinity Merger Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Trinity Merger Corp. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 10 111.40 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Trinity Merger Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Trinity Merger Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Merger Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -38.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trinity Merger Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Trinity Merger Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp.’s competitors beat Trinity Merger Corp. on 7 of the 6 factors.