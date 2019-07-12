Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)’s results

We are contrasting Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|1661.65
Table 1 highlights Trinity Merger Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0%
|0.39%
|1.38%
|4.27%
|0%
|2.6%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.48%
|0.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.26%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has stronger performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
