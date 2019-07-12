Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)’s results

We are contrasting Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 1661.65

Table 1 highlights Trinity Merger Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0% 0.39% 1.38% 4.27% 0% 2.6% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.48% 0.6% 0% 0% 0% 2.26%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has stronger performance than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.