Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation. Alberton Acquisition Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Trinity Merger Corp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Trinity Merger Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alberton Acquisition Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 has Trinity Merger Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Alberton Acquisition Corporation has 17.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.