Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation. Alberton Acquisition Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Trinity Merger Corp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Trinity Merger Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alberton Acquisition Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trinity Merger Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Alberton Acquisition Corporation has 17.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation.