Reviewing Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.46 N/A -0.58 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Merger Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trinity Merger Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.05% and 82.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. had bullish trend while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.