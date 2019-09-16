Reviewing Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN)’s and Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB)’s results

We are comparing Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) and Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Railroads companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Industries Inc. 20 0.97 N/A 0.67 29.12 Wabtec Corporation 71 2.39 N/A 1.94 39.96

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Wabtec Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Industries Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Trinity Industries Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Wabtec Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Trinity Industries Inc. and Wabtec Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wabtec Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.94 beta means Trinity Industries Inc.’s volatility is 94.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Wabtec Corporation’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Trinity Industries Inc. and Wabtec Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Wabtec Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

The average target price of Trinity Industries Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 27.83%. Wabtec Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $81.25 average target price and a 6.50% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Trinity Industries Inc. is looking more favorable than Wabtec Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trinity Industries Inc. and Wabtec Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 98.9% respectively. Trinity Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Wabtec Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Industries Inc. -5.31% -4.62% -9.47% -15.66% -27.17% -4.81% Wabtec Corporation 6.41% 5.89% 3.42% 13.57% -28.67% 10.58%

For the past year Trinity Industries Inc. has -4.81% weaker performance while Wabtec Corporation has 10.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Wabtec Corporation beats Trinity Industries Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and tank cars, as well as railcar maintenance services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products. The companyÂ’s Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases tank and freight railcars to industrial shippers and railroads; and provides management, maintenance, and administrative services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a fleet of 85,110 owned or leased railcars. Its Construction Products Group segment offers highway products, such as guardrail, crash cushions, and other barriers; aggregates, including expanded shale and clay, crushed stone, sand and gravel, asphalt rock, and other products, as well as other steel products for infrastructure-related projects; and trench shields and shoring products for the construction industry. This segment offers aggregates to concrete producers; commercial, residential, and highway contractors; manufacturers of masonry products; and state and local municipalities. The companyÂ’s Energy Equipment Group segment manufactures structural wind towers; utility steel structures for electricity transmission and distribution; storage and distribution containers; cryogenic tanks; and tank heads for pressure and non-pressure vessels. Its Inland Barge Group segment provides deck barges, and open or covered hopper barges to transport grain, coal, and aggregates; and tank barges to transport chemicals and various petroleum products, as well as fiberglass reinforced lift covers for grain barges. Trinity Industries, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets. This segment serves publicly traded railroads; leasing companies; manufacturers of original equipment, such as locomotives and freight cars; and utilities. The Transit segment manufactures and services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, including regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; builds commuter locomotives; and refurbishes subway cars. This segment serves public transit authorities and municipalities, leasing companies, and manufacturers of subway cars and buses. The companyÂ’s products comprise positive train control equipment and electronically controlled pneumatic braking products; railway electronics, including event recorders, monitoring equipment, and end of train devices; freight car trucks and couplers; draft gears, couplers, and slack adjusters; and air compressors and dryers. Its products also include track and switch products; railway braking equipment and related components; friction products consisting brake shoes and pads; door and window assemblies, and accessibility lifts and ramps for buses and subway cars; and traction motors, as well as builds, remanufactures, and overhauls commuter and switcher locomotives, and transit cars. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania.