Reviewing Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB)’s and Its Peers results

As Diagnostic Substances company, Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Trinity Biotech plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.89% of all Diagnostic Substances’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Trinity Biotech plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.74% of all Diagnostic Substances companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Trinity Biotech plc and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Biotech plc 0.00% -67.00% -22.60% Industry Average 22.63% 14.10% 13.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Trinity Biotech plc and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Biotech plc N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 67.14M 296.63M 40.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Trinity Biotech plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Biotech plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.85

As a group, Diagnostic Substances companies have a potential upside of 86.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trinity Biotech plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Biotech plc 2.33% 30.18% -18.82% -21.15% -52.69% -3.93% Industry Average 2.45% 13.15% 18.14% 22.26% 24.65% 43.37%

For the past year Trinity Biotech plc has -3.93% weaker performance while Trinity Biotech plc’s peers have 43.37% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trinity Biotech plc are 4.9 and 3.2. Competitively, Trinity Biotech plc’s peers have 5.13 and 4.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trinity Biotech plc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trinity Biotech plc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.44 shows that Trinity Biotech plc is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Trinity Biotech plc’s peers’ beta is 1.28 which is 27.91% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Trinity Biotech plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trinity Biotech plc’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.