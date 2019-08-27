Reviewing Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB)’s and Its Competitors results

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) is a company in the Diagnostic Substances industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trinity Biotech plc has 56.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 68.89% institutional ownership for its rivals. 11.2% of Trinity Biotech plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.74% of all Diagnostic Substances companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Trinity Biotech plc and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Biotech plc 0.00% -67.00% -22.60% Industry Average 22.63% 14.10% 13.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Trinity Biotech plc and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Biotech plc N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 67.14M 296.63M 40.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Trinity Biotech plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Biotech plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.92

The rivals have a potential upside of 61.00%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trinity Biotech plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Biotech plc 2.33% 30.18% -18.82% -21.15% -52.69% -3.93% Industry Average 2.45% 13.15% 18.14% 22.26% 24.65% 43.37%

For the past year Trinity Biotech plc had bearish trend while Trinity Biotech plc’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Trinity Biotech plc has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Trinity Biotech plc’s rivals Current Ratio is 5.13 and has 4.28 Quick Ratio. Trinity Biotech plc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trinity Biotech plc.

Risk & Volatility

Trinity Biotech plc has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Trinity Biotech plc’s rivals are 27.91% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Dividends

Trinity Biotech plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Trinity Biotech plc’s competitors beat Trinity Biotech plc.