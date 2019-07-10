Reviewing TriNet Group Inc. (TNET)’s and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)’s results

As Business Services companies, TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group Inc. 58 1.37 N/A 2.79 22.04 Civeo Corporation 2 0.58 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TriNet Group Inc. and Civeo Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 55.8% 9% Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

TriNet Group Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.06. In other hand, Civeo Corporation has beta of 4.04 which is 304.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TriNet Group Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Civeo Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. TriNet Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Civeo Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TriNet Group Inc. and Civeo Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Civeo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -13.88% for TriNet Group Inc. with average price target of $60. Civeo Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 average price target and a 176.07% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Civeo Corporation appears more favorable than TriNet Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.9% of TriNet Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.6% of Civeo Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of TriNet Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Civeo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriNet Group Inc. -1.92% -1.38% 26.11% 32.22% 16.64% 46.34% Civeo Corporation -13.27% -25.11% -31.73% -25.76% -49.55% 18.88%

For the past year TriNet Group Inc. was more bullish than Civeo Corporation.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats Civeo Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.