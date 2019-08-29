Reviewing Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE)’s and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trine Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trine Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trine Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.71%. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45%

For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Summary

DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats Trine Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.