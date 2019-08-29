Reviewing Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE)’s and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Trine Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Trine Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Trine Acquisition Corp. and DD3 Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.71%. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.
Summary
DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats Trine Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
