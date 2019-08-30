Reviewing Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE)’s and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)’s results

We are contrasting Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Trine Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Trine Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 31.64%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Trine Acquisition Corp.
