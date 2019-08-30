Reviewing Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE)’s and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)’s results

We are contrasting Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Trine Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trine Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 31.64%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59%

For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Trine Acquisition Corp.