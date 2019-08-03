Reviewing Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE)’s and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Trine Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Trine Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than AGBA Acquisition Limited
