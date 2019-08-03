Reviewing Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE)’s and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trine Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trine Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42%

For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than AGBA Acquisition Limited