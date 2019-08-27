Reviewing Trimble Inc. (TRMB)’s and Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)’s results

Since Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) are part of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble Inc. 41 2.81 N/A 1.21 34.81 Coherent Inc. 136 2.14 N/A 7.37 18.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trimble Inc. and Coherent Inc. Coherent Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Trimble Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Trimble Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Coherent Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trimble Inc. and Coherent Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.1% Coherent Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 8.8%

Risk & Volatility

Trimble Inc. has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Coherent Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trimble Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, Coherent Inc. has 3.4 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Coherent Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trimble Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Trimble Inc. and Coherent Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Coherent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Trimble Inc. has a 27.18% upside potential and a consensus price target of $46. On the other hand, Coherent Inc.’s potential upside is 17.48% and its consensus price target is $163.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Trimble Inc. looks more robust than Coherent Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of Trimble Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Coherent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Trimble Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Coherent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trimble Inc. -6.57% -7.69% 4.45% 13.51% 20.81% 28.41% Coherent Inc. -7.2% 0.92% -3.27% 17.44% -14.66% 31.35%

For the past year Trimble Inc. was less bullish than Coherent Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Coherent Inc. beats Trimble Inc.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. Its Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data. The companyÂ’s Mobile Solutions segment offers fleet and transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution; and work management and scheduling, and worker safety and mobility solutions. Its Advanced Devices segment supplies global navigation satellite system modules (GNSS), licensing and complementary technologies, and GNSS-integrated sub-system solutions; global positioning system receivers and embedded modules; and precision products. The company serves agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, environmental management, natural resources, transportation, and utility sectors, as well as governments. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories. Its products are used in markets, such as microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.