Reviewing Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ)’s and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s results

We are comparing Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Westwater Resources Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trilogy Metals Inc. and Westwater Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trilogy Metals Inc. and Westwater Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.75% and 8.9% respectively. About 15.6% of Trilogy Metals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Westwater Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trilogy Metals Inc. 6.47% -29.61% -11.2% 2.39% 10.88% 23.7% Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14%

For the past year Trilogy Metals Inc. has 23.7% stronger performance while Westwater Resources Inc. has -47.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Trilogy Metals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Westwater Resources Inc.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.