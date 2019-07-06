Reviewing Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ)’s and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s results

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Arch Coal Inc. 89 0.64 N/A 16.51 5.62

In table 1 we can see Trilogy Metals Inc. and Arch Coal Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trilogy Metals Inc. and Arch Coal Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 47.6% 16.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trilogy Metals Inc. and Arch Coal Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.75% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 15.6% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.81% -1.19% 17.92% 14.68% 101.61% 44.51% Arch Coal Inc. -3.06% 6.9% 11.34% -1.69% 19.35% 11.69%

For the past year Trilogy Metals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Arch Coal Inc.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats Trilogy Metals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.