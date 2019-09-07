Reviewing Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s results

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.50 N/A 2.29 72.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 540.86% upside potential and an average price target of $2.5. Competitively Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has an average price target of $228, with potential upside of 25.74%. The data provided earlier shows that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.