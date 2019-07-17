Reviewing Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 584.93% upside potential and an average price target of $2.5. On the other hand, Sesen Bio Inc.’s potential downside is -23.66% and its consensus price target is $1. Based on the data delivered earlier, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.67% and 45.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sesen Bio Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.