Reviewing Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 83.89 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is $2.5, with potential upside of 626.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.67% and 42.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 10.3% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.