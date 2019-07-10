Reviewing Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s results

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $2.5, and a 614.49% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.