Reviewing Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s results

Both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 15.20 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Analyst Ratings

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is $2.5, with potential upside of 646.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.67% and 7%. Insiders held roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.