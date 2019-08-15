Reviewing Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 913.79% and an $2.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.26%. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

KemPharm Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.