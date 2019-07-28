Reviewing Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6%

Analyst Ratings

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 628.65% upside potential and an average target price of $2.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.26% are Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -64.62% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 25.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.