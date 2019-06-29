Reviewing Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Demonstrates Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 659.88%. Competitively Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $36, with potential upside of 72.91%. The information presented earlier suggests that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.67% and 84.8%. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.26%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.