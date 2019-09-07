Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s results

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares and 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.