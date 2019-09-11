Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)’s results

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Trine Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Trine Acquisition Corp.