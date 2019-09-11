Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)’s results

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Trine Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Trine Acquisition Corp.
