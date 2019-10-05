Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)’s results

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|29.92M
|0.04
|261.79
Table 1 highlights Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|291,617,933.72%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares and 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. Competitively, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has 24.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
