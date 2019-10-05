Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)’s results

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 29.92M 0.04 261.79

Table 1 highlights Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 291,617,933.72% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares and 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. Competitively, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has 24.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.