Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU)’s results

Since Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|93.86
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Pure Acquisition Corp. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pure Acquisition Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 20%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.09%
|0.66%
|3.28%
|3.98%
|0%
|1.9%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.