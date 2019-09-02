Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU)’s results

Since Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Pure Acquisition Corp. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 20%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.