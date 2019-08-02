Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 25.02% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
