Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 25.02% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.