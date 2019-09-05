Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)’s results

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trident Acquisitions Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Frontier Corporation.