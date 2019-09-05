Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)’s results

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Trident Acquisitions Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Frontier Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.