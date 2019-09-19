Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)’s results

We are comparing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trident Acquisitions Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trident Acquisitions Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 31.64%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.