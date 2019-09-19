Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU)’s and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)’s results

We are comparing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Trident Acquisitions Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Trident Acquisitions Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 31.64%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
