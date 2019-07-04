Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC)’s and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.42 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trident Acquisitions Corp. and SG Blocks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and SG Blocks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -38.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares and 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares. About 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.9% of SG Blocks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.1% 0.59% 2.71% 4.49% 0% 2.71% SG Blocks Inc. -13.36% -26.67% -66.16% -75.86% -78.53% -63.4%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 2.71% stronger performance while SG Blocks Inc. has -63.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.