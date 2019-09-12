Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)’s results

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trident Acquisitions Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares. Competitively, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.