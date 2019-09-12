Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)’s results

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Trident Acquisitions Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.6% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares. Competitively, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.
