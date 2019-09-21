Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s results

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.88% and 59.7%. About 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Boxwood Merger Corp. has 0.99% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp.
