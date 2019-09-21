Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s results

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.88% and 59.7%. About 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Boxwood Merger Corp. has 0.99% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp.