Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC)’s and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)’s results

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.