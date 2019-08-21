Reviewing Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC)’s and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)’s results

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|1.28%
|1.07%
|3.94%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
