Reviewing TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of TriCo Bancshares’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.62% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.80% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has TriCo Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 0.00% 7.30% 0.90% Industry Average 30.13% 11.01% 1.24%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares TriCo Bancshares and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares N/A 38 14.71 Industry Average 123.78M 410.81M 14.16

TriCo Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio TriCo Bancshares is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for TriCo Bancshares and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.43 2.44

As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 66.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TriCo Bancshares and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriCo Bancshares -1.89% 0.36% 2.21% 7.63% 5.46% 16.54% Industry Average 1.88% 2.81% 4.87% 7.10% 7.24% 11.01%

For the past year TriCo Bancshares was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.87 and its 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, TriCo Bancshares’s competitors have beta of 0.86 which is 14.14% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.