Reviewing TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
60.6% of TriCo Bancshares’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.62% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.80% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has TriCo Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TriCo Bancshares
|0.00%
|7.30%
|0.90%
|Industry Average
|30.13%
|11.01%
|1.24%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares TriCo Bancshares and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TriCo Bancshares
|N/A
|38
|14.71
|Industry Average
|123.78M
|410.81M
|14.16
TriCo Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio TriCo Bancshares is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for TriCo Bancshares and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TriCo Bancshares
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.43
|2.44
As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 66.29%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TriCo Bancshares and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TriCo Bancshares
|-1.89%
|0.36%
|2.21%
|7.63%
|5.46%
|16.54%
|Industry Average
|1.88%
|2.81%
|4.87%
|7.10%
|7.24%
|11.01%
For the past year TriCo Bancshares was more bullish than its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.87 and its 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, TriCo Bancshares’s competitors have beta of 0.86 which is 14.14% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
TriCo Bancshares does not pay a dividend.
TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.
