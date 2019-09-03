Reviewing TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)’s and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)’s results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares 38 3.55 N/A 2.79 13.55 Cathay General Bancorp 36 4.07 N/A 3.38 11.03

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TriCo Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp. Cathay General Bancorp seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to TriCo Bancshares. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TriCo Bancshares is presently more expensive than Cathay General Bancorp, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has TriCo Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 0.00% 9.1% 1.1% Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.84 beta means TriCo Bancshares’s volatility is 16.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cathay General Bancorp on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for TriCo Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 2 1 2.33 Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

TriCo Bancshares has a 16.63% upside potential and a consensus target price of $40.67. Competitively the consensus target price of Cathay General Bancorp is $49, which is potential 51.23% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cathay General Bancorp looks more robust than TriCo Bancshares as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.4% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.8% of Cathay General Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. About 7.5% of TriCo Bancshares’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Cathay General Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriCo Bancshares 0.13% -1.87% -5.84% 0.08% -2.43% 11.72% Cathay General Bancorp -0.27% 2.79% 1.75% 0.08% -10.81% 11.01%

For the past year TriCo Bancshares has stronger performance than Cathay General Bancorp

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats on 7 of the 11 factors TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.