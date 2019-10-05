Reviewing Tricida Inc. (TCDA)’s and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:)’s results

Both Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (:) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida Inc. 33 0.00 26.56M -2.82 0.00 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tricida Inc. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida Inc. 79,354,645.95% -108.8% -59.9% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tricida Inc. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84% and 15.36%. Insiders owned 2.3% of Tricida Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.29% are Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tricida Inc. -2.8% -25.25% -2.44% 52.69% 36.15% 33.84% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Tricida Inc. beats Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.