Reviewing Tricida Inc. (TCDA)’s and OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) and OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida Inc. 34 0.00 26.55M -2.82 0.00 OptiNose Inc. 7 -0.05 16.93M -2.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tricida Inc. and OptiNose Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida Inc. 78,923,900.12% -108.8% -59.9% OptiNose Inc. 243,948,126.80% -81% -46.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tricida Inc. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival OptiNose Inc. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. Tricida Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OptiNose Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tricida Inc. and OptiNose Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OptiNose Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, OptiNose Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 229.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tricida Inc. and OptiNose Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84% and 0%. Tricida Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of OptiNose Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tricida Inc. -2.8% -25.25% -2.44% 52.69% 36.15% 33.84% OptiNose Inc. -14.76% -24.47% -45.65% -11.97% -73.8% -13.39%

For the past year Tricida Inc. has 33.84% stronger performance while OptiNose Inc. has -13.39% weaker performance.

Summary

OptiNose Inc. beats Tricida Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company's lead product includes XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It also markets AVP-825 for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, the company is developing XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; OPN-300 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic obesity disorder, as well as autism spectrum disorder; and OPN-021 for the treatment of narcolepsy or Parkinson diseases. Further, it is involved in developing antibiotics, anticholinergics, antihistamines, mucolytics, leukotriene inhibitors, and other medication classes. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.