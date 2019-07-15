Reviewing Tricida Inc. (TCDA)’s and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)’s results

This is a contrast between Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Drugs – Generic and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 9 0.46 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tricida Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tricida Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tricida Inc. are 16.5 and 16.5. Competitively, Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. has 1.7 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tricida Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.3% of Tricida Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.8% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of Tricida Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tricida Inc. 3.01% 10.9% 60.95% 22.17% 0% 53.99% Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 2.19% 4.03% 15.29% 6.64% 11.36% 20.25%

For the past year Tricida Inc. has stronger performance than Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tricida Inc.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.